This morning we are starting out with some isolated showers. We saw the raindrops in Spokane, but right now the band is moving across North Idaho into Montana. It's looking like the showers will be out of North Idaho before this afternoon. Today we will see decreasing cloud coverage leaving us with partly to mostly sunny skies. Skies look mostly clear tonight. Temperatures today should be just below average, in the low 80's with your overnight low dipping into the mid 50's.
For Sunday expect nothing but sunshine! Add the sunscreen and sunglasses to your check list as you're heading out the door to enjoy seasonal temperatures. From tomorrow we will start a gradual warming trend with temperatures peaking in the low 90's mid-week before a cold front comes in to close out the week. That front should drop temperatures closer to normal.