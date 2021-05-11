ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - This deep sea oddity washed up on the short of Crystal Cove State Park's (CCSP) Marine Protected Area last Friday morning.
According to CCSP, The angler is most likely a female Pacific Football Fish. Only the females have the long stalk protruded from the top of the head.
These deep-water stalkers are known to hunt for prey with the bioluminescent tips of their head-stalks in depths up to 3,000 feet.
The large mouth of this angler is filled with pointed transparent teeth and it can open wide enough to swallow prey as big as the fish's whole body.
The male Pacific Football Fish, possibly even stranger than the females, only grow to a fraction of their size. The males are about an inch long and their single purpose in life is to attach themselves to a female and help her reproduce.
CCSP said they don't know how or why this creature of the deep ended up beached, but they were certainly fascinated.
"Seeing this strange and fascinating fish is a testament to the diversity of marine life lurking below the water’s surface in California’s MPAs and as scientists continue to learn more about these deep sea creatures it’s important to reflect on how much is still to be learned from our wonderful ocean," CCSP said in an Instagram post.