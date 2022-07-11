DEER PARK, Wash. - With rising temperatures breaching 90 degrees Tuesday and holding high through the week, local fire crews are preparing for the chance of wildfires cropping up. One local pilot has been fighting fires from the air for almost half a century.
“I think it kind of gets in your blood,” said Pilot Ross Rogerson.
Rogerson has been flying for 23 years and says he has loved every second of his time in the sky.
“This is my fourth year here in Deer Park flying the fire boss, which is a scoop aircraft,” Rogerson said.
He says he's seen it all. From flying in Africa to eradicate the grasshopper infestation, to Canada and all of the western United States fighting wildfires, Rogerson knows this is what he is meant to do.
“I came from a crop-dusting background, and once I flew in my first fire, I was pretty much hooked on fighting fires,” Rogerson recalled.
With temperatures creeping into the mid-90s this week, as well as the threat of thunderstorms across Washington Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, the chance for wildfires to ignite around the region is increasing, and fire officials know it.
The Eastern Washington Communications Manager of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Ryan Rodruck, spoke on behalf of DNR and local firefighters on their preparation for the busy season ahead.
“We’ll definitely be monitoring wildfire potential, having those aircraft and crew resources should we start to see smoke, those crews can get dispatched right away,” Rodruck said.
If smoke does appear, firefighters on the ground will rush to the scene and assess the intensity of the flames. And if they think more support is needed, planes will swoop in to drop water or retardant from the air to help put out the fire.
“Statewide, we currently have 91 engines available and 15 crews,” Rodruck said. “As for air resources we have 12 helicopters available statewide, four fixed-wing aircraft, and one large airtanker.”
At a moment’s notice, the aircraft can be in the sky and on the way to the scene, including Rogerson in the fire boss.
“We’re usually airborne within 10 to 15 minutes,” Rogerson said.
For most people, wildfire season is scary, destructive, and incredibly concerning. But that’s exactly why pilots like Rogerson take to the sky.
“We get to help people,” explained Rogerson. “We get to save homes and property, so I always feel like we’re doing something good and we’re a part of something that matters.”