After numerous reports were circulating on social media about Deer Park Airport housing hundreds of Afghan refugees, KHQ's Cory Howard went to the airport and spoke to a manager to find out if these reports were true.
According to the manager, the reports are false. "As far as I know there are no Afghan refugees at the airport, or in Deer Park to my knowledge" said airport manager Darold Schultz.
"I was contacted by the city earlier today saying that they had several calls about Afghan refugees here at the airport and that it had been seen on social media. There are none here" he added.
Schultz says that likely these rumors were started on social media, however he said he's not sure why.
KHQ reached out to a person on social media who initially reported the refugees being at the airport via Facebook message. They told us that the information came from the "Scope Office" in Deer Park and that they had a full report. They did not elaborate on what that meant exactly.
'Scope' is a nonprofit program of volunteers that support law enforcement. KHQ reached out to them for comment as well as the Sheriff's office but has not heard back from either.