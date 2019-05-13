Deer Park business owner restores faith in humanity after bold theft

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Sunday, KHQ introduced you to a woman who had her car ransacked while it was parked inside her closed garage.
The thieves took everything they could, including the prescription sunglasses she needs to work.
Hours after the story aired, a local business stepped up to help.
Cheryl Kidwell works as a Lyft driver. Last week, she went to get her car from her garage to pick someone up for a ride. She noticed her car had been broken into.
In what felt like a double whammy, the thief stole her sense of security and prescription sunglasses. Due to the health of her eyes, the glasses are absolutely crucial for her to do her job. They have sentimental value too.
"It breaks my heart," she said. "I found an old pair of prescription sunglasses. I can see to drive, but I can't read my phone. My eyes hurt because it's not the right prescription. I've lost income over this."
She's now understandably worried about how she will make ends meet.
When the owner of Notoreyeity Optical in Deer Park saw her worry, she immediately contacted Hayley offering to ease some of the stress.
“I know how much these can cost,” Lacey Clohessy said. “I just really wanted to help out and at least ease that burden for her.”
The kindness and generosity of a stranger allows Cheryl to once again see our sweet town through rose colored glasses.
“It means the world to me,” she said.
If you recognize the suspect captured in Cheryl’s security cameras or know anything about this theft, please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.