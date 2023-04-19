DEER PARK, Wash. – The Deer Park City Council decided on a next step for their city hall building Wednesday evening, voting 3-2 in favor of exploring the possibilities of remodeling and expanding the existing building, rather than demolishing it and constructing a new one.
Community members discussed the matter in detail during a during an open house. A significant number of attendees wanted to preserve the historical value of the 112-year-old building, which used to be Deer Park High School, and build around it.
Architectural firm MMEC, working with the city, assessed the remodel project and estimated it would cost over $18.5 million. Although council members and citizens expressed concerns about the high cost, Councilmember Caleb Stapp pointed out the current building may not meet the government's needs for much longer.
"One of my deep concerns is that the do-nothing option is actually choosing the ultimate demo and rebuild of this building," Stapp said. "At some point we lose the capability to even choose a remodel."
The meeting also saw citizens asking the city to control spending and invest in the project only if it is deemed necessary. The council intends to involve the community in the decision-making process and plans to hold a referendum if they choose to pursue the remodeling and expansion of the city hall.