DEER PARK, Wash. — The Deer Park community is banding together to host a Poker Run in honor of Amanda Sheppard, a beloved local barista who recently was diagnosed with Stage III breast cancer.
Sheppard is the only employee at her coffee shop called "Coffee Coma". With the intent to supplement the loss of income from closing the store on top of the rising cost of medical bills, the Deer Park Community started a GoFundMe page and even designed merchandise to sell in her honor.
Now they are hosting a Poker Run that will take place on July 30. The ride will start in Mead at the corner of Highway 2 and Mount Spokane Park Drive at 10 a.m., and will end in Deer Park outside Coffee Coma, 120 North Main.
Participation in the ride costs $10, all of which will go directly to Sheppard.
There also will be some monetary incentive for participants: first place will be awarded $100, second place will receive $50, and third place will receive $25. A variety of fun prizes will be allotted to those who purchase raffle tickets, which will be available at the event.