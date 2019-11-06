DEER PARK, Wash. - The treasurer of Deer Park Elementary's Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) is facing multiple charges after admitted to stealing more than $25,000 of funds to pay for vacations and other expenses.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, last week, Deer Park school resource officer Dan Dutton requested a summons charging the treasurer with multiple felony theft and forgery charges.
Through his investigation, Dutton found more than $25,000 in fraudulent charges and checks suspected to have been made by 32-year-old Teesha Lutrick over a three-year period.
The investigation began in October 2019 when Dutton met with Superintendent Travis Hanson and other Deer Park Elementary PTO officers. The officers had reported they suspected Lutrick of fraudulently using her position to steal the funds.
After analyzing PTO bank records, Dutton identified approximately $15,914 in suspicious debit card charges and ATM withdrawals made between September 2016 and September 2019. He also found 19 PTO checks, totaling approximately $10,143, that were written to and endorsed by Lutrick.
All of the charges, withdrawals and checks were inconsistent with normal PTO activities and none of the current or past PTO officials believed they were legitimate, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Dutton contacted Lutrick, advised her of her rights and interviewed her about the suspected criminal activity. During the interview, Lutrick admitted to stealing the PTO funds.
She said she signed the checks with a fake signature, made online purchases from various retail outlets and utilities because she, at first, wanted to have better things. The funds were used to pay for vacations, airline tickets and make miscellaneous purchases at retail stores and utility companies like Costco, Ace Hardware, Avista, Waste Management and more.
She said that recently, the thefts were made out of necessity to pay her bills and that none of the purchases or withdrawals were authorized PTO expenditures and she wanted to take full responsibility for her actions.
Dutton submitted an affidavit to the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office requesting a summons, charging Lutrick with two counts of first-degree theft and 19 counts of forgery.
Lutrick has been removed and is no longer the PTO treasurer.
