Deer Park leaders consider starting a police department amid increase in calls for service.

DEER PARK, Wash. – The City of Deer Park put out a request for proposal last Wednesday, looking for a consulting company to guide them on their efforts to increase police presence in the city.
The measure comes after Deer Park's Law Enforcement Committee unanimously agreed they were in favor of starting their own police department over the next 3-5 years. Currently, the city pays about $700,000 a year to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office to provide services, including two full-time deputies, to Deer Park.
"Part of the reason that we're looking at forming our own police department is because we haven't seen any more coverage," Deer Park Councilman Jason Upchurch, a member of the committee, said. "(The Sheriff's Department) can't provide us with any more."
According to Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels, the department is currently in negotiations with the city to expand their coverage and add a third deputy. Still, Upchurch thinks the city could use more.
"I think (adding more deputies) would be a great solution if we could get three, four, five more deputies," Upchurch said. "The problem is for the last seven years we've asked the Sheriff's office for more deputies and they haven't given us any."
Nowels says that the Sheriff's office provides by far the best coverage for the price, and believes Deer Park would either have to sacrifice price or quality of coverage.
"The price of providing just patrol, there's a whole lot of expense that comes in on the back end of that," Nowels said. "We have investigators and we have very highly trained police personnel, deputies, very highly trained civilian staff, we have a public information officer, support staff, we have tactical teams. But in addition to all of that we have administrative staff both within the Sheriff's office and within Spokane County that support all of our operations."
Nowels said he believes all these aspects of what the county provides to Deer Park would be extremely costly.
"They couldn't deliver (those services) for twice what they're paying us."
Upchurch, on the other hand, said that, after start-up costs, Deer Park could make their own police force work financially.
"I think over time, it would be cost-advantageous for us," he said.