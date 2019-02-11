The town of Deer Park is covered in snow and once it stopped the clean up began. And like a good neighbor one man is there "Being a good neighbor and neighborly with those in need and just helping out," said Billy Costello who is a State Farm Insurance Agent.
Costello traded in his khaki's for jeans and boots as he helped clear snow from driveways and shoveling walkways "We're focusing on the elderly and the disabled that have a hard time doing it on their own. Just coming out here and lending a helping hand to whoever needs it," added Costello
For Billy, this is his first year clearing paths for people who need it. And those he has helped today like Cindy Bond and her 80-year-old mother are very grateful from being shoveled out after getting just over five inches of fluffy powder "It is good because he even did the extra part that no one ever does by where she walks in and that's really good,"said Cindy Bond.
But for Billy, He now has his work cut out for him. He's all ready for tomorrow with more snow in the forecast "Our phones have just been ringing off the hooks to help out. We've got a lady tomorrow not a customer of ours called in her daughter saw our Facebook post. She's got to leave to work by 9 am, tomorrow, so we will be there beforehand she's got some problems with her back, so we are going to help her get out of her driveway and get on her way to work." added Costello.