***Warning: Some viewers may find the following story upsetting. Viewer discretion advised***
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Deer Park man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for child pornography and exploitation crimes.
Dennis Hogan, 60, was sentenced on Thursday, August 27, for online enticement of a minor girl to engage in production of child pornography and attempted illicit sexual conduct in foreign places.
Hogan pleaded guilty back on February 18 of this year and a judge sentenced him at the top of the proposed range, to be followed by a lifetime of court supervision after his release.
According to the Department of Justice, information disclosed during court proceedings indicated that Hogan repeatedly used social media accounts and the internet to reach out to minor girls in the Philippines. The victims ranged in age from 12 to 17 and each victim told Hogan how old she was.
Hogan reportedly offered his victims as little as $19 for extremely graphic sexual images that the girls took of themselves and one another to send him. He also sent child pornography to his victims to groom them and show them the kinds of images he liked.
The judge noted that Hogan's conduct far exceeded producing and collecting child pornography. The court found he also repeatedly traveled to the Philippines and engaged in illicit sexual conduct with minors. He reportedly made painstakingly detailed arrangements of date, time, hotel, city and how to avoid having the victims' identifications checked by the hotels. Seven minors were identified as victims in the case but based on Hogan's online communications, there are believed to have been many more.
Federal child exploitation investigators from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) learned about Hogan's conduct after Facebook alerted law enforcement to the transfer of child pornography images. HSI executed a federal search warrant at Hogan's Deer Park home and seized numerous devices and communications.
According to the Department of Justice, Hogan continued to engage in sexual communications with at least one minor from the Philippines even after HSI raided his home. He had also been identified in a completely independent investigation into sexual abuse by the FBI in Minnesota.
From the evidence in the separate FBI case, HSI investigators learned that one of Hogan's victims even sent him an image of her birth certificate to prove she was a minor.
“It is a priority of the United States Attorney’s Office to protect all children, not just American kids or those who live in Eastern Washington. The Internet has largely erased state, national, and international boundaries when it comes to adults who seek out children for sex. If predators in the Eastern District use the Internet to abuse children anywhere, they should know that federal agents are actively looking for them. We are deeply committed to investigating, prosecuting, and stopping child sexual abuse, including child sex tourism, to the fullest extent possible. The lengthy sentence imposed today sends a strong message that this conduct will not be tolerated, wherever the victims happen to live," William Hyslop, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, said in part.
The case was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the United States Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
“Today’s sentencing of Dennis Hogan makes it very clear, we will not tolerate child exploitation and those who perpetrate crimes against children,” Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Seattle Eben Roberts said. “We work with our local, national and international partners to investigate and prosecute these crimes by using every available resource to pursue the guilty and protect the innocent.”
