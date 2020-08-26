According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 60-year-old Dennis Michael Hogan of Deer Park was sentenced to 15-years in prison for engaging in the production of child pornography.
Hogan plead guilty on February 18, 2020.
According to information disclosed during court hearings, Hogan used social media to ask girls in the Philippines for sexually explicit photos, offering them $19 in exchange.
The Court found that in addition to the online recruitment of minor victims, Hogan repeatedly traveled to the Philippines and engaged in illicit sexual conduct with his minor victims.
Federal child exploitation investigators from Homeland Security Investigations learned about Hogan’s conduct through the CyberTip Program, when Facebook alerted law enforcement to the transfer of Hogan’s child pornography images.
After Hogan serves his time in prison, he will be supervised by the court for the rest of his life.
