DEER PARK - A Deer Park man suffered a severe hand injury in a snowblower accident Tuesday afternoon. Spokane County Fire District 4 spokeswoman Megan Hill says he came into the Deer Park fire station around noon on Tuesday, and had a "fairly severe hand injury from the snowblower."
The Chief and captain of the station jumped into action, as they are both also paramedics.
Hill says they helped the man in their medical room and then transported him to a hospital by Deer Park ambulance.
The US Consumer Products Safety Commission (USCPSC) reports that snow blower operators suffer more than 500 amputations and over 5000 emergency room visits. The vast majority of these injuries occur while trying to clear snow and ice jams from the collection auger or discharge chute.