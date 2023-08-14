DEER PARK, Wash. — Deer Park Swimming Pool is closed due to the shortage of staff members.
Deer Park Swimming Pool is looking for two Red Cross-certified lifeguards, 16 or older, for a full-time job.
The pool needs more full-time staff members due to staff leaving early for college, according to a Facebook post posted by Jason Upchurch, Deer Park Councilman.
Deer Park Swimming Pool will remain closed until at least two qualified people are hired.
Jason Upchurch urges those certified and available to complete an application and turn it into the city immediately.