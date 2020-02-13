SPOKANE, Wash. - Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Def Leppard and ZZ Top are bringing their "20/20 Vision Tour" to Spokane in October.
The band will play at the Spokane Arena on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. and range from $39.50-$399.50 via TicketsWest. Spokane will be Def Leppard & ZZ Top's final stop on the 2020 tour.
Def Leppard was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, while ZZ Top made the cut in 2004.
The Spokane Arena continues to stack their 2020 lineup, with Def Leppard and ZZ Top joining artists like Blake Shelton (this weekend), Miranda Lambert, Cher, Korn & Breaking Benjamin, Tool, JoJo Siwa, The Doobie Brothers, Nickelback, the Backstreet Boys, Megadeth & Lamb of God in performing in the Lilac City.
More info on Def Leppard & ZZ Top courtesy of Spokane Arena:
2019 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES Def Leppard are one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the past few year, the icons closed out a sold-out worldwide tour including a North American stadium run & headlining the UK’s Download Festival to 90k screaming fans. Def Leppard’s star continues to rise and prevail. The band have amassed a staggering 2.5 billion streams since releasing their music digitally last year. Def Leppard’s influential career crosses generations and includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, both of which are certified Diamond (10x platinum).
That “little ol’ band from Texas,” ZZ Top, has been together for over two decades now, making more music, and money, than bands twice their size. Over the years, one of ZZ Top’s greatest strengths has been their consistently high-standard live presentation and performance on numerous record-breaking tours in the USA. The band is made up of Billy Gibbons on guitar, Frank Beard on drums and Dusty Hill on bass.They continue to tour relentlessly and never fail to fill stadiums.
