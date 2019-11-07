CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) - The Latest on the trial of a Colorado man charged with killing his fiancee (all times local):
5 p.m.
An attorney for a Colorado man charged in the beating death of his fiancee says the prosecution's star witness struck a plea deal to avoid a lengthy prison sentence.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports attorney Adam Steigerwald tried to poke holes in Krystal Lee's testimony on Thursday during the trial of 33-year-old Patrick Frazee, who has denied killing 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth.
Lee, who was having an affair with Frazee, testified that after the slaying, she grabbed several blood-spattered items from Berreth's Woodland Park townhome to be burned with the body.
Lee pleaded guilty to evidence tampering, a charge the defense noted was the lowest-level felony in Colorado.
Berreth was last seen nearly a year ago near her home in Woodland Park, about two hours south of Denver.
___
2:30 p.m.
A woman who was having an affair with a Colorado man charged in the beating death of his fiancee says she helped clean up the bloody aftermath before he burned the body.
Krystal Lee testified for a second day Thursday in the trial of 33-year-old Patrick Frazee, who has denied killing 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth. Lee said she grabbed several blood-spattered items from Berreth's Woodland Park townhome to be burned, including a stuffed animal, children's building blocks and what she thought was a Bible.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports prosecutors showed a video of Lee leading investigators to the spot at Frazee's ranch where he allegedly burned Berreth's body in a trough.
Berreth was last seen nearly a year ago near her home two hours south of Denver.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.