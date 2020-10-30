A Delaware man has created a candy canon to promote safe and socially distanced Halloween candy-giving.
Richard Byerly built a candy cannon that's just over seven feet long. Byerly said he used PVC pipe, duct tape, some scrap wood and holiday lights to make the device.
He said he has always decorated and handed out candy and he didn't want to miss out this year.
"I do it every year and I was going to do it regardless so I had to come up with a way to be social distanced so this is what I came up with," Byerly said.
