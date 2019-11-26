SPOKANE, Wash. - From security lines to cancellations due to weather, this Thanksgiving could be a messy one for travelers.
Spokane Airport's CEO Larry Krauter says to check with your airline before you fly. Because the Spokane airport will be seeing thousands of passengers this Thanksgiving.
"We're expecting over 14,000 passengers," Krauter said. "And of course, you can double that at times based on meeters and greeters that come to the airport to see the family off or to greet the family, so it's going to be very, very busy here."
While snow might not be a factor complicating local Thanksgiving travel plans, high winds could potentially impact the Inland Northwest Wednesday, causing power outages and delays.
Some flights to Denver and the east coast have already been canceled due to weather.
And while Krauter says the airport's ready for any weather impacts, Thanksgiving always brings unique challenges in the security line.
The TSA is also reminding passengers that you can bring certain food items through security. Things like pies, cakes, even casseroles. They're all good to go in your carry-on bag because they are solid food items. But they're also warning passengers if you're bringing Christmas gifts, don't wrap them because they'll have to open them up to see what it is.
While Wednesday is the big travel day, we caught up with some travelers who said it's better to get out of dodge now rather than wait.
Corisa Nielson is one of them.
"It's going to be crazy and busy, but maybe starting out Tuesday will be easier than tomorrow or the next day," Nielson said.
But the best advice from a seasoned traveler like Joe Westerfield, who is flying back to Atlanta, is to show up early.
"Make sure you have all your documentation, so you're not fumbling around," Westerfield said. "Time is everything on holidays some people are used to going last minute."
Larry Krauter also says because of the weather around the country and here in Spokane, check with your airline.
"People should check often. We've seen some disruptive weather patterns in the Midwest and the Northeast that are going to impact flights back here as well," Krauter said.
