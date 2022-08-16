WSDOT LOGO

SPOKANE, Wash. - Drivers who use SR 291 in north Spokane should expect minor delays on Aug. 17-18, as crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation repave a half-mile stretch of road between Alberta Street and Indian Trail Road.

On Aug. 17, the eastbound right lane will be closed.

On Aug. 18, the westbound right lane will be closed.

For more information on traffic disruptions, click here.

