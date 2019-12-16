Delta Airlines announced Monday that a daily nonstop service from Spokane International Airport (GEG) to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) starting on July 6, 2020.
We are thankful to Delta Air Lines for their continued expansion in the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene market with this strategic decision to link our community with their Atlanta hub,” said Larry Krauter, CEO of Spokane International Airport.
According to Delta Airlines, there are 19 nonstop destination from the Spokane International Airport including Delta's addition of Atlanta.
