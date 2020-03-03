SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane International Airport will soon be giving you even more options of traveling nonstop to and from Los Angeles.
Delta Air Lines has announced the launch of a second daily nonstop flight from Spokane to Los Angeles International Airport, starting on Sep. 14, 2020. Delta will also be adding additional services from Spokane to Seattle.
“We are grateful to Delta Air Lines for their additional investment in Spokane,” said Spokane Airport Board Chair Ezra Eckhardt. “The LA Basin is the largest underserved market from the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene region and this additional nonstop flight from Delta Air Lines to LAX increases efficiencies for area business and leisure travelers by offering a well-timed schedule and additional seat capacity to Southern California.”
The new flight will offer one-stop connections to cities like Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Las Vegas, San Jose, Sacramento, Mexico City, Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Tokyo.
The new flight's scheduled departures/arrivals include:
- Depart Los Angeles at 1:45 p.m., arrive in Spokane at 4:30 p.m.
- Depart Spokane at 5 p.m., arrive in Los Angeles at 7:45 p.m.
Tickets for the flights starting in September are available now. The flight will also be served with a 76-seat Embraer E75 jet.
“We are pleased that Delta Air Lines is responding to the substantial demand for additional nonstop service to Los Angeles,” said Larry Krauter, CEO of Spokane International Airport. “In addition to the important connectivity between Spokane/Coeur d’Alene and Los Angeles, the service also connects well into the Delta Air Lines network to several prominent domestic and international destinations which helps to extend the global reach of our regional economy.”
Alaska Airlines began offering two daily nonstop flights between Spokane and LAX earlier this year.
Delta also provides nonstop service from Spokane to Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Seattle and will start service to Atlanta this July.
