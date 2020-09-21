SPOKANE, Wash. - Delta Air Lines has announced new daily, nonstop service between Spokane International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport starting in November.
The once-daily flight will begin on Nov. 20, 2020.
Larry Krauter, Chief Executive Officer, Spokane International Airport stated, “We are thankful to Delta Air Lines for their continued investment in the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene market by providing this strategic link to their Atlanta hub and its extensive domestic and international network.”
Atlanta will be the fifth market served from Spokane by Delta, joining Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, and Seattle. The Atlanta flight will be operated with a Boeing 737-800.
Spokane-Atlanta Flight Schedule:
- Flight departs Atlanta at 7:30 p.m., arrives Spokane at 9:30 p.m.
- Flight departs Spokane at 10:55 p.m., arrives Atlanta at 6:09 a.m. (the following day)
