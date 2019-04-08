Delta takes flight in a new study ranking U.S. airlines.
Researchers at Wichita State University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University looked at rates from 2018.
They found that Delta Airlines ranked first when it came to arriving on time, mishandled baggage, bumping passengers and consumer complaints.
The annual study also found that US Airlines are getting fewer complaints -- overall.
Delta is up from second place last year.
Jetblue Airways came in second, followed by Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
Discount carrier Frontier Airlines came in last place just behind American Airlines.
Below is the 2019 ranking of the nation’s largest nine airlines, according to the Airline Quality Rating, with the 2018 ranking in parentheses:
- Delta (2)
- JetBlue (3)
- Southwest (5)
- Alaska (1)
- Hawaiian (4)
- United (8)
- Spirit (12)
- American (9)
- Frontier (11)