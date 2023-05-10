OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced her candidacy for governor on Wednesday, becoming the second high-profile Democrat to do so following Governor Jay Inslee's announcement he will not run for a fourth term.
Franz, elected to her current post in 2016, touted her record on wildfire prevention and response, protecting public lands from offshore drilling and promoting renewable energy in a statement announcing her campaign on her website.
"I’m running to lead our state because the challenges we face are too big for us to play it safe," Franz stated on her website. "If we want to keep up, we need to make progress, and I’m going to bring that same energy to the governor's office."
Franz will face a juggernaut in the Democratic primary in Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who touts a large list of endorsements from current and former elected officials across the state. That list includes Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs and Councilmembers Zack Zappone and Betsy Wilkerson.