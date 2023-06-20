WASHINGTON — Democratic senators, including Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.), are set to announce a series of bills to protect reproductive rights on Wednesday ahead of the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and banned most abortions in the country.
The senators, led by Sen. Patty Murray of Washington and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, will mark the one-year anniversary of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which they called a “catastrophic decision” that has “stripped reproductive health care freedom from 22 million women and counting.”
The senators will seek unanimous consent for three bills on the Senate floor: the Right to Contraception Act, which would enshrine into law the right to use birth control; the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act, which would ensure women can freely travel for health care across state lines; and the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify the right to abortion and prohibit states from imposing medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion access.
While the senators do not have the votes necessary to secure unanimous consent, Senator Murray said she will continue to work to codify reproductive health care rights.
The senators will also speak on the Senate floor about how the Dobbs decision has harmed women, families and providers in their states. The decision, issued on June 24, 2022, reversed decades of precedent and held that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. The ruling effectively allowed 14 states to enforce their complete bans on abortion and another six to impose gestational limits on abortion access.
“As we mark the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court ripping away a woman’s right to an abortion, Senate Democrats will make plain to the American people the devastating consequences and chaos that decision has inflicted on millions of women in this country,” Murray said in a statement.
Schumer said that Senate Democrats “are going to fight like hell” to make sure that women have access to contraception and abortions.
“MAGA Republicans have made it clear that they will not stop with their vicious anti-choice agenda until there is a nationwide abortion ban,” Schumer said. “This issue is too pressing to ignore.”