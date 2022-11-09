Democrat Yates concedes to Republican French in Spokane County Commissioner District 5 race

SPOKANE, Wash. - Republican Al French will be the Spokane County commissioner for District Five.
On Wednesday, Democrat candidate Maggie Yates conceded after a second drop of local numbers had her trailing.
Last Updated: Nov. 9 at 8:45 p.m.
Republican Commissioner Al French led Democrat Maggie Yates in the race for Spokane County Commissioner District Five as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Washington Secretary of State's website, French had 18,825 votes as of Wednesday, or about 51% of the vote, compared to Yates 17,772 votes, about 48% of the total vote.
If French maintains the lead, he would earn his fifth term on the board of commissioners.
The newly drawn fifth district covers the western-most portion of the county, including the communities of Cheney, Medical Lake, Airway Heights and Fairchild Air Force Base.
The current county commissioner districts were drawn after the 2020 census, establishing two liberal-leaning districts, two conservative-leaning districts and the fifth district as a competitive battle ground likely to determine the ideological balance of the commission in most cycles.
During his campaign, French described his priorities on an "issues" page on his website.
Yates' campaign highlighted her belief that the county government isn't only useful for its role in ensuring justice, but also for its ability to immediately and significantly improve the quality of life for Spokane residents.
Yates highlighted a list of commitments on a page on her website.