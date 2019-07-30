Former Vice President Joe Biden will be making a stop in the Pacific Northwest next week as part of his current presidential campaign.
The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate plans to stop in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The location is currently only available for those who RSVP to the event.
Those hoping to attend the reception can contribute between $100-$2,800 towards the primary election. Ticket levels include Guest ($100), Supporter ($250), Champion ($1,000) and Sponsor ($2,800).
Both the champion and sponsor levels include a photo opportunity with Biden. His wife Jill is also expected to be in Boise.
The Idaho Statesman reports the event is being hosted by Esther Oppenheimer, the wife of chairman and CEO of Oppenheimer Companies Inc.