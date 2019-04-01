Democratic Presidential Candidates Respond to Biden Sexual Assault Allegations

New details are coming to light Monday morning regarding sexual assault allegations against Former Vice President Joe Biden.
Lucy Flores, a 2014 Democratic nominee for Nevada lieutenant governor, came forward alleging Biden inappropriately kissed her back in 2014.
Flores says the former vice president approached her from behind, placed his hands on her shoulders, smelled her hair and then gave her an uncomfortable kiss on the back of the head.
Biden responded to the allegations over the weekend in the form of a statement that reads in part, quote "In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once-- never-- did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention."
Biden has given no indication that the allegations will prevent him from running for president in the 2020 election. Several of his Democratic counterparts who are also running for president have spoken out, demanding a definitive answer from Biden on the allegations.