SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of demonstrators gathered outside the Spokane County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon.
KHQ spoke with some of the protesters. They told us they are upset about the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the mask mandate and the COVID-19 vaccine.
One protester was holding a sing that said, "COVID-19 Vaccine Exempt Liability" That has been a common complaint across the country. The idea being that the COVID vaccine was rushed to market and is potentially unsafe. However, the vaccine manufacturers are protected from lawsuits by anyone who is potentially harmed by the vaccine.
Some protesters told us they plan to walk to the Planned Parenthood building on Indiana Avenue, to protest there as well.
