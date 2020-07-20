Spokane community members once again took to the streets in support of Black Lives Matter on Monday evening.
Spokane's "Strike for Black Lives" rally and march was part of a nationwide planned day of strikes and protests. Speakers shared messages and poetry before marching through downtown Spokane with the crowd. Speaker Natasha Hill said Spokane's passion for the movement is still strong, but there might be fewer large events due to pandemic concerns.
"We've got our masks on. We don't want too large of crowds. We're trying to still do the six feet of social distancing. Most people are in little pods of people they've been in contact with," Hill said. We really do hope the city feels that even if it's not always visible every day, that this is ongoing."
"Trying to garner sympathy for a uniform? Over people's lives? You can take that uniform off soon as you get home. You can be whoever you want to be," Hill said. "We can't take off our skin color, our culture, who we are, who we were born."
