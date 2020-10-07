MOSCOW, Idaho - President Trump has brought national attention to five people in Moscow, Idaho cited for not wearing masks at a psalm sing.
Wednesday morning President Trump tweeted: "DEMS WANT TO SHUT YOUR CHURCHES DOWN, PERMANENTLY. HOPE YOU SEE WHAT IS HAPPENING. VOTE NOW"
The tweet includes a video showing police arresting people for not wearing masks in Moscow originally tweeted by Cliff Maloney, president of YA Liberty.
DEMS WANT TO SHUT YOUR CHURCHES DOWN, PERMANENTLY. HOPE YOU SEE WHAT IS HAPPENING. VOTE NOW! https://t.co/dqvqz6b1WD— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020
Maloney's original tweet said: "If you would have told me in 2019 that we were just 1 year away from Americans being ARRESTED for holding outdoor church services, I would have thought you to be insane. This is one of the most heartbreaking things I’ve ever seen. Pray for America."
The incident happened back on Sept. 23.
Moscow-Pullman Daily News said three arrests were made for resisting or obstructing an officer, included Latah County Commissioner candidate Gabriel Rench.
Following the arrest and release from custody, Rench posted a Facebook Live on his podcast's Facebook page called, "CrossPolitic Studios."
In the Facebook live, Rench told his account of what happened.
"The cop came to talk to me and said, 'give me your license I'm going to write you a ticket.'
"I said, 'you don't need to do this, you don't need to write me a ticket.'
"And the cop kept repeating, give me your license, so I said 'you're better than this,'" Rench said on his podcast.
According to Rench, the officer asked one more time for his license, telling him it was the last time he would ask.
In a video from CrossPolitic Studios, the officers who placed Rench under arrest said, "he is charged with a violation of the city's ordinance 20-3."
The public psalm sing event where the citations and arrests happened was held by Christ Church.
