Today we are pleased to announce a new member of our team at KHQ and SWX, Dennis Patchin! Patchin will be coming on board as the new Sports Director for the station.
His decorated career is comprised of over 36 years covering local and national sports across the Inland Northwest, starting with his degree in Broadcast Journalism from Idaho State.
Along with covering local sports in Spokane for years, Patchin has also worked at the national level, covering the Super Bowl, NCAA tournaments, Final Fours, Memorial cups, NBA finals and Stanley Cup playoffs.
SWX Right Now continues to be the leader in sports coverage for the Inland Northwest and we are honored to have Dennis Patchin bringing his expertise to lead our team. You can watch him on air starting Monday Nov. 23!
