SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, which will be in effect until Friday morning.
That advisory will expire at 11:00 a.m. Friday. but in the meantime, expect visibilites of 1/4 mile or less around portions of Spokane and Kootenai counties.
Those low visibilities will create difficult driving conditions along area roadways. Some locations have dipped below freezing and therefore freezing fog is possible and surfaces could become quite slick on untreated roads.
The National Weather Service advises to drive slow, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you if you have to be out on the roads.