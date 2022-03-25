SPOKANE, Wash. - Stanford Cardinal senior Anna Wilson is in Spokane today, facing the Maryland Terrapins and playing out her final season in the NCAA Tournament. With a host of awards and accolades to her name, including the Pac-12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year (2021), she's got quite the legacy to her name.
It's not just Anna that has KHQ's Joe McHale jumping for joy on the sidelines of the game, however. Our star-struck sports reporter spotted Wilson's brother, famed NFL quarterback Russell Wilson in the stands, too.
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is in the house, supporting his younger sister Anna Wilson and Stanford. I don't think I'm getting any closer pic.twitter.com/dxpuyJVmpC— Joe McHale (@JoeMcHale) March 26, 2022
A man who needs no introduction, Russell Wilson is a former Seahawks quarterback. Earlier this month, he joined the Denver Broncos as part of an infamous trade agreement.
While Joe may never get to shake his hand, he at least got to snap this picture.