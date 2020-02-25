DENVER - Denver's ban on pit bull dogs will continue to stay on the books after City Council didn't reach enough votes to override the mayor's veto.
According to NBC News, the Denver City Council had voted 7-4 earlier this month to pass the bill repealing the law that prohibits residents from keeping pit bulls within city limits.
Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed the bill, and the city council voted 8-5 Monday to override the veto, just one vote short of the needed nine to overturn.
The ban has been in place since 1989 after 20 people were attacked by pit bulls between 1984 and 1989, including a 3-year-old boy being fatally attacked in 1986.
"Here's a reality: Irresponsible pet owners continue to be a problem, and it is the irresponsible owners and their dogs I must consider in evaluating the overall impact of this ordinance," Hancock said to KUSA in explaining his veto.
The new proposal would have required owners to apply for breed-restricted licenses, register their pit bulls with Denver Animal Protection and provide proof the dogs are microchipped, spayed/neutered and received rabies vaccinations.
