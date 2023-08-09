Airway Heights, Wash – Terry Hartman, the Department of Corrections Statewide K9 Manager, says fentanyl has become public enemy number one.
"It's as big of a problem at our facilities as much as it is on the street," Hartman said.
Hartman has worked for the Department of Corrections for decades and says one of the department's main priorities is always officer safety, especially when dealing with illegal substances.
"We're hoping to try and minimize exposure to all things fentanyl-related it will increase, the more of the stuff we can find, the safer environment we'll have in our facilities for our staff and the incarcerated individuals, as well as lessens the possibility of exposure."
That's where Ruby comes in. Like other dogs in the program, Ruby was adopted from a rescue or humane society. She demonstrated exactly what they were looking for in a dog, one with a strong hunt and ball drive.
"Her energy and focus on a ball is what she lives for," says K9 Office Robert Vitek.
Ruby has been part of the Detection Dog Program for three years but has been newly trained in finding fentanyl, and according to Officer Vitek, she was a star student, "Ruby picked it up within the first two courses that she did because she's on all the other narcotics."
But to Officer Vitek, she is more than just an essential tool, "She's my partner every day. We've been together for about three years now, and it would be just like you and your home pet. We have that bond; we also have a bond."