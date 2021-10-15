SPOKANE, Wash. - The Department of Defense is responding to a call for help from Providence Health with a team of 20 health care providers.
The team, consisting of physicians, respiratory therapists and nurses, will be working at Sacred Heart Medical Center.
"Providence is extremely grateful for this support and we anticipate that this assistance will help our patients and caregivers very much," a spokesperson for the hospital said in a release.
Providence said more information will be released once the team in actively working in the hospital.