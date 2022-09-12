OLYMPIA, Wash. - Preventing litter is "Simple As That," according to a new state-wide campaign launched by the Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology). The campaign encourages people to use a litter bag and to discourage their friends and family from littering.
More than 75% of Washingtonians do not litter and about 26% of those who do would be motivated to stop if a friend, family member or passenger asked them not to, according to a 2021 study conducted by Ecology.
Even with those encouraging figures, more than 18 million pounds of litter accumulate each year on Washington's roads, parks and recreation areas.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and Ecology together spend more than $9 million annually on cleanup efforts – pickup crews and volunteers collected 357 tons of garbage in July alone.
That collection pales in comparison to the total amount of trash tossed on the road, and millions of pounds of waste gets left behind.
“Litter adds up when we don’t make simple choices to properly dispose of garbage. It damages our environment, hurts wildlife, and threatens public health, safety and our economy,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. “Ultimately, our success is determined by people choosing to not litter.
Ecology’s “Simple As That” campaign is designed to help prevent litter by changing the behaviors that cause it. The campaign gives people simple tips to avoid littering and motivates them to talk to their friends and family about living litter free.
It encourages Washingtonians to:
- Always have a dedicated container for collecting trash in your vehicle.
- Hold on to trash from your travels until you reach a trash can at a gas station, rest area or your destination.
- Help friends and family live litter-free.
You can learn more about this campaign here.