LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers are investigating after a young buck was found with an arrow sticking out of its neck or face.
Fish and Wildlife Officers Boyd and Smith located the buck, who was laying in some bushes in the Leavenworth area, and took him back to a nearby fire station to remove the arrow.
Volunteers who stopped to help the officers kept the buck from leaving the area while the officers began to immobilize the buck and render aid.
They were able to successfully remove the arrow and release the buck back into the wild. Officers say the arrow had a target or field tip on it.
Once the arrow was removed and the buck regained consciousness, officers say he immediately began feeding and walking around.
Officers then contracted nearby residences while searching for a suspect.