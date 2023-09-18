OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health has created a new respiratory illness data dashboard to allow people to track COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus disease activity.
This new dashboard replaces the COVID-19 data dashboard. One major change is the inclusion of data from previous years, providing the public with clearer comparisons between current disease activity.
“We hope the new Respiratory Illness Data Dashboard will inform communities and help guide their personal decision making on prevention measures such as masks and social distancing,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, Chief Science Officer at DOH. “Getting up to date on vaccinations and staying home when you're sick can also help protect you and those around you against the worst impacts of COVID-19, flu, and RSV. We all need to do our part to reduce the chance that our healthcare system could be overwhelmed by respiratory illnesses in the coming months.”
The Respiratory Illness Data Dashboard will be updated weekly through April 2024.