The Department of Health says flu activity is high across Washington state, and the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths have increased sharply over the past several weeks.
Health officials say there have been 93 flu-related deaths in Washington so far this season.
“Last year the flu killed 296 people in Washington and thousands more were hospitalized – which is why you should get a new flu vaccine every year as soon as it’s available,” the state epidemiologist for communicable diseases, Dr. Scott Lindquist said.
The flu vaccine is the first line of defense for protection against this serious disease and there is still time to get vaccinated. Flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months of age and up, including pregnant women. It’s especially important for people who are at increased risk for severe complications from the flu, and for health care providers who are in close contact with patients with suspected flu.
Washington state provides all recommended vaccines at no cost for kids from birth through age 18, including flu vaccine. Providers may charge an office visit fee or a vaccine administration fee, but any family that can’t afford to pay can ask to waive the administration fee.
For help finding a health care provider or an immunization clinic, or to learn the signs and symptoms of flu, visit KnockOutFlu.org.