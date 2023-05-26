SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Health (DOH) has officially suspended the licenses of two Daybreak Youth Services facilities.
Since March 2022, the DOH has been investigating Daybreak following allegations made of employee misconduct and boundary concerns with minors. According to the DOH, they conducted over 700 facility investigations and Daybreak was the only facility that refused to cooperate with the investigation.
In Aug. 2022, the DOH filed a notice of intent attempting to suspend the facilities' license. A Judge ruled in Sept. 2022 that the facilities were to remain open until a judge could review the allegations that the facility wasn't cooperating with the investigation.
Ultimately in May 2023, the DOH ruled that Daybreak repeatedly failed to cooperate with investigations, failed to make mandatory reports, and failed to respond appropriately to allegations of staff misconduct.
With a suspended License, Daybreak must stop all operations and relocate their patients to other facilities using the plan that DOH has presented.
Shortly after the DOH shared the news of the suspension, Daybreak release a statement saying it will appeal the decision. David Smith, the attorney representing the for the treatment facility, accused DOH of acting outside its authority and criticized the department for only allowing four days to appeal.
"The fact that they did this at 3 p.m. on a holiday weekend illustrates the department's lack of fair play and due process," Smith said. "This is a continuation of a dispute that began in August of 2022 and when Daybreak was on the verge of winning, they sought to amend their allegations because they thought Daybreak win. This is a vindictive and retaliatory filing."
For more information on the suspension, visit the Department of Health's website.