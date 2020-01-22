The Washington State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control are working together to determine a detailed travel history of the patient who has Coronavirus so they can find out who else was exposed to the virus.
According to the DOH, they are actively monitoring those known to have been in contact with the patient to see if they develop symptoms.
“As of now, we have identified at least 16 close contacts. Local public health staff started reaching out to them yesterday and continue to do so today,” said Snohomish County Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters. “The risk to the general public remains low. If there is a location where we are concerned about potential transmission, and where public health cannot contact those individuals directly, that information will be released quickly."
Coronaviruses are primarily spread through respiratory droplets, which means to become infected, people have to be within six feet of someone contagious.
The DOH said this is very different from airborne diseases like measles, so the public health response is very different.
“This may be a novel virus, but it is not a novel investigation,” said Secretary John Wiesman. “Public health staff participate in these types of investigations all the time and are well trained to have these conversations.”
The DOH said the best way to protect yourself is by washing your hands and by staying home if you're sick.
Questions about the virus in Washington state, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, can be answered by the DOH at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.
