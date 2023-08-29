OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has signed a letter of intent with Myno Carbon Corporation to sequester carbon and reduce the risk of large wildfires in Eastern Washington.
In 2017, DNR published a 20-year forest health strategic plan for Eastern Washington. This highlights how biochar can support the forest health goals.
This material is created when biomass is placed in a oxygen-limited environment and is subjected to temperatures over 500 degrees Celsius. It has shown to improve soil health, enhance drought resilience and reduce the need for chemical fertilizers in agriculture.
Forest management practices, like mechanical thinning of unhealthy trees, leaves behind piles of wood debris that can serve as fuel for wildfires.
The partnership of DNR and Myno will work together to co-locate its first carbon removal facility at Avista's Kettle Falls Generating Station.
This facility will sim to use slash and other forestry byproducts to generate biochar and renewable electricity. This will also create green jobs in the rural timber communities in Washington.
"Teaming up with the Washington DNR and Avista Corporation, Myno is at the forefront of advancing large-scale biochar carbon removal,” Myno Carbon CEO Thor Kallestad said. “By utilizing DNR’s slash residuals for biochar production, we’re mitigating wildfire risks, enhancing forest health, and accelerating carbon sequestration and agricultural productivity in our region.”
Myno intends to begin the full-scale production at the Kettle Falls facility in 2026. They will process 183,000 bone-dry tons of sustainably sourced biomass residuals to generate 40,000 tons of biochar per year, along with 18 megawatts of renewable electricity.
DNR has agreed to collaborate with Myno and Avista to not only supply a stock of biomass from available sources on state lands, but to begin a pilot project.