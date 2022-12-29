Thousands of flights have been cancelled or delayed nationwide due to winter storms and operational issues, with Southwest Airlines (SWA) experiencing the worst disruption of services overall. While nearly all major airlines in the U.S. had some travel disruption, SWA has far exceeded all of them combined since the disruptions began on Dec. 22.
According to FlightAware, SWA has cancelled 2,360 flights by Thursday afternoon, just under two-thirds of their flights, and 177 have been delayed. So far, approximately 18,000 SWA flights have been cancelled since last Thursday. In a statement released on Dec. 29, SWA said they intend to resume normal operations on Friday, Dec. 30 with minimal disruptions.
An article from The New York Times reports operations for SWA likely failed due to their "point-to-point" model, with which passengers can fly directly from city to city with minimal layovers. Most other airlines operate on a "hub-and-spoke" model, with flights from smaller terminals connected at larger airports with a pool of pilots and crew members available.
Regardless of the reason for the disruption, the U.S. Department of Transportation has been in talks with the company to ensure customers affected are refunded, reimbursed, and provided accommodations when appropriate. In a letter from Secretary Pete Buttigieg, SWA will be made to ensure the following:
- Stranded passengers will be taken to the destinations safely and quickly
- Provision of or reimbursement for passengers for meals, hotels, and ground transportation to or from hotels
- Prompt refunds for passengers with cancelled tickets who choose not to accept alternative arrangements, such as rebooking
- Ensuring passengers are quickly reunited with their baggage
To that end, Buttigieg laid out expectations to achieve these goals, from reimbursement for alternate forms of travel stranded passengers, to alternate shipping methods of baggage to customers or reimbursement up to $3,800 for lost baggage, and even arranging or reimbursing hotel arrangements, meals, and ground transportation for customers with cancelled flights or delays longer than three hours.
The letter states SWA has agreed to these expectations, and the DOT states it will take action to hold SWA accountable should it fail to fulfill commitments.
Buttigieg also acknowledged frontline employees, from ground crew to customer service, are currently working extremely hard to return airline operations to normalcy, and they are "not to blame for mistakes at the leadership level."
For their part, SWA has set up a page for customers experiencing disruptions: Travel Disruption | Southwest Airlines
Customers will be able to check their flight status, rebook, or request a refund from there. SWA warns customers the call volume for customer services is extremely high at the moment, with long wait times or busy signals, and they encourage using the website instead if able. If necessary, flyers can call 1-800-435-9792.