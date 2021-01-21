Student loan
At the request of President Joe Biden, the Acting Secretary of Education is extending the pause on federal student loan payments and collections, and is also keeping the interest rate at 0%. 

"Too many Americans are struggling to pay for basic necessities and to provide for their families," a release from the U.S. Department of Education says. "They should not be forced to choose between paying their student loans and putting food on the table."

