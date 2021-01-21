At the request of President Joe Biden, the Acting Secretary of Education is extending the pause on federal student loan payments and collections, and is also keeping the interest rate at 0%.
"Too many Americans are struggling to pay for basic necessities and to provide for their families," a release from the U.S. Department of Education says. "They should not be forced to choose between paying their student loans and putting food on the table."
