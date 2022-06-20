SPOKANE VALLEY , Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) just sent out a text alert asking all residents of Eagle Point Apartments Building H to evacuate immediately.
Authorities on the scene tell KHQ that the victim is safe and away from the male. We're still trying to gather more information on what happened and what kind of threat the suspect poses to the community.
Last Updated: June 20 at 11:40 a.m.
Spokane County deputies are on the scene of a potential domestic violence situation in Spokane Valley.
The sheriff's office on Facebook said a male is inside an apartment near the intersection of N. Wilbur Road and E. Carlisle Ave. They have a SWAT team on the scene.
The male is reportedly not cooperating with deputies. Negotiators are responding to try and deescalate the situation.
Jackson and Wilbur are closed down while authorities work the scene.