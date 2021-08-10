SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is held on robbery charges Tuesday after allegedly stealing a cleaning van from the Flying J Truck Center in Spokane Valley.
The suspect, Marionette Eblacas, was just released from Spokane County Jail on Saturday. According to court records, she had been in trouble for stealing cars before.
Washington State Patrol spotted the stolen vehicle traveling west on I-90. They followed behind in unmarked vehicles while deputies back at the scene worked to develop probable cause.
Once probable cause was established, troopers attempted to pull the vehicle over but the woman fled.
They followed her to the Petro Shopping Center near Medical Lake where she was taken into custody.