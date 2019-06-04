Deputies arrest couple suspected of breaking into Spokane Valley man's home and stealing his wallet, gun and Jeep

Spokane Valley deputies arrested two people suspected of breaking into a man's home and stealing his car, wallet and gun early Sunday morning.
A citizen reported his home and garage were burglarized during the night. The victim told a responding deputy that his front door was locked when he went to bed at about midnight, but when he woke up the door was wide open.
The victim said his 2015 Jeep Cherokee was missing, along with his wallet and his loaded Glock .40 and a magazine he kept next to his nightstand.
The bank eventually called the victim and said his stolen card had been used at a gas station on Montgomery. The deputy went to the gas station and reviewed surveillance video. The video showed a man and a woman using the victim's stolen credit card and then leaving in a red Honda Accord. The Accord was registered to 35-year-old Casey Gillette. The deputy was able to identify Gillette in the video and his girlfriend, 33-year-old Melissa Buchheit.
Deputies began searching the area for the stolen Jeep or Gillette's Honda. The Honda was located in the parking lot of a Motel 6. Additional deputies responded to the scene and they tried to determine which room Gillette and Buchheit were staying in.
While trying to figure that out, deputies saw Gillette and Buchheit walking outside the motel with a group of four other people.
Deputies ordered the group on the ground, not knowing who, or if anyone was still in possession of the stolen gun. Everyone complied, according the Sheriff's Office, with the exception of Gillette, who kept reaching in his pockets and eventually threw his backpack toward the roof of the motel. The backpack instead crashed through a second-story window.
Because of the erratic behavior and failure to comply with commands, a deputy deployed a Taser on Gillette, which brought him under control.
Gillette and Buchheit were both transported to the Spokane County Jail and booked.
Gillette was charged with Burglary 1st Degree, Theft of a Firearm from a Building, and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. He remains in jail on a $15,000 bond.
Buchheit was charged with Burglary 1st Degree and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. She was released on her own recognizance following her first appearance on Tuesday.
The stolen Cherokee was recovered a short distance away from the motel.