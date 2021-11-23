OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash. - Spokane County deputies arrested the driver who crashed a BMW into a school bus in Otis Orchards Monday, a BMW that turned out to be stolen.
The BMW's driver, 30-year-old Jeffrey S. Schelin, had been arrested twice in the last two weeks on burglary, malicious mischief and stolen vehicle charges.
The scene began around 8:30 Monday morning when a county deputy noticed Schelin leaning into the backseat of the BMW while responding to a suspicious person call.
The deputy called the car's license plate in, but lost Schelin before the plates came back as stolen.
By the time deputies found the car, it was crashed on a resident's yard near a school bus that had flipped onto its side. Deputies determined he has blown through a stop sign before crashing into the bus.
Schelin had been injured in the crash and hid on another resident's property. They called police when Schelin attempted to make contact with them, tapping on their back door.
Schelin was arrested and now faces a list of new charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, hit-and-run, reckless driving and driving while suspended.